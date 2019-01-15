A proposed new roundabout at the intersection in Thunder Bay, Ont. is the subject of two public information sessions this week.

If approved by council, the traffic circle will be built at the intersection of Victoria Ave. and Ford St., and it will be only the second traffic feature of its kind in the city.

The information session is a chance to answer questions about roundabouts, said Matthew Miedema, a project engineer with the city, and to explain how to properly use them.

"There will be a learning curve, for sure, that's why we're trying to head out with lots of public education sessions on how to drive a roundabout and maneuver safely for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists," he said.

Miedema said the city will also outline benefits of roundabouts, which include safety benefits.

"Roundabouts have proven to reduce frequency of collisions ... compared to stop controlled or signalled intersections," he said, adding that they also reduce vehicle speeds, and are more environmentally friendly since cars are not idling at stops.

While he has heard some concerns about the cost, he said they also come with long-term savings.

"While there are some higher capital construction costs at the onset of roundabouts, you do see some savings long-term on operation maintenance," and electricity, he said. The preliminary cost estimate for the roundabout, which would be built at the same time as scheduled road work, is approximately $350,000.

Building the roundabout would also allow for the removal of traffic lights at Victoria and Lillie St., he said, and the conversion of Lillie St. to a north-bound one-way street from Victoria to Walnut.

The first public information session takes place Tues. Jan. 15 from 4 - 7 (with a presentation scheduled for 5) at the Salvation Army Community Church on Victoria Ave. East. A second session will take place at the same time on Wed. Jan. 16 at Mariner's Hall on Sleeping Giant Parkway.