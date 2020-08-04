Thunder Bay slated to remove two sets of traffic lights

A longstanding complaint that Thunder Bay has too many traffic lights will be under consideration Monday night at city hall.

City council is set to vote to eliminate two sets of traffic lights, at the intersection of Frederica and Brown Streets and the lights at Donald and Vickers Streets.

City administration said in a report that the intersections no longer meet the threshold, dictated by the Ontario Traffic Manual to be a controlled intersection. That threshold looks at traffic volumes, collisions, delays to cross traffic and pedestrian usage.

Both intersections failed to meet the standards for a number of years, in the case of Donald and Vickers, as far back as 2004. Frederica and Brown has failed to meet the threshold since 2006.

If the recommendation is approved by council, the city will then notify property owners in the area of the proposed change.

The city estimated it will cost about $10,000 to remove each set of traffic lights.

However, as the city has previously said, that cost is offset by the operational and maintenance costs of the lights, which are about $275,000 over 20 years.