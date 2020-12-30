Transport driver trapped after striking hydro pole and downing live wires

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says a transport truck driver was trapped in his vehicle for more than an hour after colliding with a utility pole on Island Drive and sending live hydro wires down onto the trailer.

Fire crews responded to a 911 call about the incident at around 9:15 Wednesday morning, the service said in a news release issued early in the afternoon.

They arrived on the scene to find a single-vehicle incident involving a tractor trailer unit that had left the roadway and collided with the hydro pole.

The uninjured driver remained in the cab of the tractor portion of the truck. Fire fighters contacted the driver by phone and instructed him to remain in the vehicle until the live hydro wires could be isolated by Synergy North.

Once the hydro service was isolated, crews removed the driver from the vehicle.

They inspected the scene to ensure the vehicle did not contain hazardous materials and to ensure no leaking fluids or other hazards were present.

EMS personnel on the scene medically assessed the driver, fire officials said.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating the incident.