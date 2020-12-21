Toys for Tots raises $144,000 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay's annual Toys for Tots campaign will once again be able to bring a smile to thousands of children next Christmas.

The campaign raised just over $144,000 this year, which is $10,000 more than was raised in 2019. Money from the 2020 campaign will be used for toys for the 2021 holiday season.

"Certainly, we were uncertain before we got going on how it would turn out," said Paul Penna, the chair of the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Toys for Tots campaign.

Penna said this was the first year the charity used its website to fundraise.

"People have been talking for quite some time about us going online, he said.

"It's been one of those situations where, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. This year, with the fear that we could be shut out of the mall [we had to start using the website], so it'll be here to stay. But make no mistake about it, our guys should be at the mall again next year."

Penna said about 20 per cent of donations came from the website this year.

All of the money raised is used to buy toys for children in need at Christmas. This year, 3,950 children will receive a gift from Toys for Tots.

"Thank you Thunder Bay. It's just such giving hearts the people here have. We're not the only charity in the city, and I've heard some very good news stories about other charities, so we're just so pleased with Thunder Bay," Penna added.