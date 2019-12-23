Thunder Bay firefighters raise $134,000 to buy toys for children in need

An annual tradition for Thunder Bay firefighters continues to make Christmas merry for children in need.

The Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Toys for Tots campaign wrapped up on Monday, with the announcement of $134,000 raised this holiday season.

Campaign chair Paul Penna said the history of the firefighters' involvement, which dates back nearly 70 years, makes it a strong tradition.

'Magical time'

"Christmas is an important time of the year, for families, for children, I think for most people and it's a magical time of year. We all think back to when we were kids and if we didn't have a considerable gift under the tree, it wasn't the same," Penna said.

"Our group of firefighters, collectively, this is our chance to give back to this community that we work within."

Penna said the campaign involves hundreds of volunteer hours from the firefighters, who man the donation station at the Intercity Shopping Centre. They've also partnered with businesses for special fundraising events.

The campaign is partnered with the Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund, which buys the toys and distributes them along with the gift baskets of food for their families.

Gifts for 4,000 children

Christmas Cheer chair Joleene Kemp said more than 4,000 children received gifts this year.

"Without the firefighters we wouldn't be able to have gifts for all of the children whose families we provide gift baskets of food for at Christmas time," Kemp said.

"It makes us feel good because children add that sparkle and imagine if you were a family and you were trying to make ends meet and there wasn't going to be anything under the tree for your children, it would be very, very sad. It would be a hard, hard day."

Penna said he is there when families pick up their gift baskets and it's a special time.

"It's overwhelming," he said. "I've actually had adults come up to me and say basically with tears in their eyes, 'thank you for what you and the firefighters do because I was a recipient myself of Christmas Cheer.' They said that having that present way back years ago still stays with them and is still important to them."