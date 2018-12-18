Hundreds of children in northwestern Ontario will have a smile on their face this week, as Toys for the North will deliver more than 1,000 toys to children in remote communities.

Toys for the North 2:22 The program, spearheaded by the RCMP and Canadian Forces, as well as the Canadian Toy Association has local help to ensure the toys get brought to kids who may not otherwise have anything new to play with this Christmas.

"It means a lot for the kids, to show that people care, from outside," said Mickey Meekis, the Deputy Chief of Deer Lake First Nation.

North Star Air moved the toys to remote communities, while Gardewine Transportation brought the toys from Thunder Bay to a warehouse in Red Lake, Ont.

"Well, it was awesome when we got the news that, the ping that Santa Claus was at the airport," Meekis said, while nearly 300 children met Santa, and received a gift.

Officials with the RCMP, Gardewine Transportation and North Star Air get gifts ready to distribute to children in Poplar Hill, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Deer Lake, along with Poplar Hill, Fort Hope, and Northwest Angle 33 and Northwest Angle 37 First Nations will all receive toys through the program. Angle Inlet, Minnesota will also receive a batch of toys from the RCMP as well as American law enforcement agencies.

Meekis said without Toys for the North, some kids may not get anything for Christmas.

"Seeing the joy in some of the kids, this is the time of year that the community is to give, and not to receive. The joys and the smiles make it worth it," said Normand Roy, the Detachment Commander of the RCMP in Thunder Bay.

Roy has spearheaded the effort for the past handful of years to have the Toys for the North program operating out of the city. The program also has a presence in Goose Bay, Labrador.

Community members, along with the NAPS officer in Deer Lake, Ont., arrange gifts to be given out to children as part of the Toys for the North program. (Jeff Walters/CBC) "If you look at our children right now, they're all smiling with their toys," said Gary Meekis.

Meekis was on the community channel, telling people what was going on at the TV station. He was broadcasting the event, so elders and people who could not leave their homes could see what was happening.

"So far, it's been so good. Santa's having fun, the RCMP's having fun, all the kids are smiling here in Deer Lake."

In Poplar Hill First Nation, nearly the entire community turned out for a feast at the school, where after a traditional Christmas dinner was served, Santa handed out gifts.

"I'm sure every community member is out for this," said Karen Matson, the Marketing Consultant for North Star Air.

"It wasn't just toys that were collected, it was diapers that are badly needed in the community. Kleenex tissues believe it or not."

Matson said it was nice to see the impact a plane load of toys, along with other goods, brings to a community.

"Roots hoodies for the adults, for the older kids, so everybody feels part of the celebration today, in receiving a gift from Santa."

"It's amazing. I really don't know what to say before I start crying, it just touches your heart."