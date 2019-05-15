Dease pool supporters bring rally, plenty of questions, to Thunder Bay town hall

A number of supporters of a south-side swimming pool in Thunder Bay that city councillors voted to close in late 2018 brought their request to reconsider that decision to a town hall last night, but Mayor Bill Mauro said city hall rules may make that difficult.

City council voted to shutter Dease Pool in December, choosing instead to direct money towards year-round programming for the neighbourhood. McKellar ward Coun. Brian Hamilton initially opposed the pool's closure, but changed his mind come voting time when administration confirmed the funding for year-round programming.

"We think that the decision they made was very quick, there was a lot of new councillors on board, there was no community consultation," Lori Paras, a business owner in the south core and one of the advocates for the pool, told CBC News during a rally outside the Victoria Inn. The hotel was the site of the Tuesday evening town hall held by Mayor Bill Mauro.

"All we're asking [them] to do is to put a resolution on the table to look at this again."

Paras and other supporters took that request into the town hall as well, which is where Mauro told them it may not be that easy.

After a decision is ratified by council "it's done, the decision is made," he said, adding that the only way to reopen a decision is for one councillor who voted in favour of the original motion to have it formally reconsidered.

Another councillor would need to support that motion, and then, Mauro said, nine councillors need to vote in favour of changing the original decision, not just a simple majority.

"We understand the attachment to the pool," Mauro said.

But advocates said it goes beyond attachment to a historical property — that the pool provides a necessary service to an under-serviced neighbourhood.

"In the McKellar ward, I believe it's still true to this day, there isn't an organized soccer league, there isn't an organized baseball league, they don't have a community centre," said Andy Savela, another supporter, and former city councillor.

"We think that they should be listening more to the constituents of the city."

Reconsidering the closure decision would "give this community the time to be able to look at fundraising opportunities, to look at funding mechanisms for it and it allows us that time," Paras said.

City administration has said the pool requires a lot of work as it doesn't meet current health standards nor building codes.

Council has yet to decide on what to do with the property itself, and how to dismantle Dease Pool. Mauro said a report from administration is expected in September to examine that.

"The decision was to close, it wasn't basically [to] blow it up, take it out of the ground," he said.

"You really have to include the socio-economic factors and benefits that pool provides that neighbourhood," Savela told Mauro at the town hall. "I think you've got to listen to the people of that neighbourhood, talk to them in order to get that perspective."

Mauro said the money used to operate the pool can now be used for more year-round programming in the McKellar ward.