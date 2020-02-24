A 'range of options': Thunder Bay's first cannabis store set to open Monday

Thunder Bay's first cannabis store is set to open its doors next week.

Tokyo Smoke is scheduled to officially open its 3,400-square-foot store at 1082 Memorial Ave. to the public at 9 a.m. Monday.

The store will provide an educational experience for shoppers, said Melissa Gallagher, director of franchising for Canopy Growth, the company that owns the Tokyo Smoke brand.

"We'll have a wide array of softgels, oils, edibles, vapes, and dried flower products," Gallagher said. "Along with a really great variety of accessories that will provide guests the full range of options to select their own preferred method of consuming cannabis safely and responsibly."

Gallagher said an Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) inspection of the store still needs to take place prior to its opening.

That inspection is scheduled to take place Friday, with Gallagher adding the company is "very confident" the store will pass.

Tokyo Smoke partnered with licensees Rick Bohonis and Michael Rodenburgh to bring the store to the city.

Gallagher said the Thunder Bay Tokyo Smoke store will employ 25 people, and will be open 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week.