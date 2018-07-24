More volunteers needed for refugee welcome program in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A program designed to help government sponsored refugee families settle in Canada is in need of more volunteers.

The Together Project expanded to northwestern Ontario in 2017 after launching in Toronto. It aims to help government sponsored refugee families settle in their new country by assisting them with everything from health care, employment, education and culture.

When privately sponsored refugees arrive in Canada, their sponsors are also there to help them adapt to their new life. But what about government sponsored refugees? We'll hear about a program designed to help those newcomers that's been running in Thunder Bay for about a year ... and it's looking for more volunteers. 9:54

In partnership with the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, Nicole Croes — a match coordinator — said, with over 30 new families in Thunder Bay, they are in need of people in the community to help out.

"When the government assisted refugees come to Thunder Bay, they don't have that level of English yet," Croes said on CBC's Superior Morning, "so I think, by having these welcome groups match with these newcomer families, they can learn English that way, they also have access to learning how the transportation in the city works ... and anything else."

Volunteers who are matched with a family are not financially responsible, however their goal is to help integrate new families with their new home of Thunder Bay, while making them feel safe and welcomed.

In 2017, the project expanded to northwestern Ontario from Toronto. When the project first launched, approximately 50 new Canadians visited Toronto's High Park to help them get to know the city's public spaces. (CBC)

Heather McLeod said she decided to volunteer after she saw a Facebook post calling for volunteers from the city.

"My husband immediately lit up because his parents were both refugees from the Second World War, and their extended families had helped them immigrate here," McLeod said, "and he'd never had the chance to do that for anybody else."

She said her husband encouraged her to volunteer with him and attend the information session at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association because he understood from personal experience what it feels like to live in a foreign country where you are unfamiliar with your surroundings.

For the past year, McLeod has been helping the Yahgmour family, who moved to Thunder Bay about a year and a half ago from Syria.

"I was studying English before I came to [Thunder Bay] but I couldn't understand all the words, and I needed to improve [but] Heather helped us with the language," Olaa Yahgmour said.

McLeod and the Yaghmour family have developed a friendship now, and McLeod is currently helping the family start a new business.

Croes said in Thunder Bay there are currently over 30 refugee families who are waiting to be matched with a group of volunteers. (CBC)

Currently six groups of five or more volunteers have been matched up with families in the Lakehead, but Croes said, with about 39 families still waiting to be matched, the multicultural association has been looking for people with various skills to help new immigrants.

"There's not a specific requirement list. We're just looking for people who have different kinds of skills, who are willing to help others, who would like to share their experiences, or whoever is even involved in the community who are willing to share all the things that Thunder Bay has to offer," Croes explained.

She said residents in Thunder Bay are encouraged to volunteer individually or as a group with colleagues or classmates.

"It's another thing we do together as a family," McLeod said. "We commit at different levels."

She said the amount of time each volunteer can commit is flexible, which is why she encourages others who are interested in helping out to sign up at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association.