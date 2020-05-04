Thunder Bay, Ont., police warn of tipping scam

Thunder Bay police are asking businesses in the city to be vigilant when refunding credit cards because of a new tipping scam that has been reported.

In the incident, a fraudster went to a local business, paid for products, and included a $500 tip on a credit card.

The fraudster then told the cashier the tip amount was a mistake, and they had actually intended to tip $5.

The fraudster asked to have the money refunded, and the business complied.

However, the business was later notified by a bank that the credit card used to pay for the tip was stolen, and the reimbursement was made to a different card.

The business was unaware that the fraudster had swapped credit cards prior to getting the refund.

The police Economic Crimes Unit is concerned the fraud may be targeting city businesses and is advising businesses to double-check credit cards when issuing refunds.