Heavy rainfall in forecast for most of northwestern Ontario on Monday
Most of northwestern Ontario is under special weather statements Monday, with Environment Canada warning of up to 50 millimetres of rain.
Up to 50 mm could fall in some areas: Environment Canada
The weather agency issued the special weather statements for the following areas:
- Atikokan
- Upsala
- Dryden
- Ignace
- Red Lake
- Ear Falls
- Sioux Lookout
- Kenora
- Pickle Lake
Up to 30 millimetres of rain is expected in those areas, and Environment Canada said thunderstorms could bring more precipitation to some parts of the region.
However, the weather agency said there is uncertainty about the timing of the precipitation, and exact amounts.
Environment Canada had also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Thunder Bay and Fort Frances areas on Monday morning.
However, both warnings were later lifted.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, severe thunderstorm warnings remained in effect for Cloud Bay and Dorion.