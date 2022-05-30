Heavy rainfall in forecast for most of northwestern Ontario on Monday

Most of northwestern Ontario is under special weather statements Monday, with Environment Canada warning of up to 50 millimetres of rain.

The weather agency issued the special weather statements for the following areas:

Atikokan

Upsala

Dryden

Ignace

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout

Kenora

Pickle Lake

Up to 30 millimetres of rain is expected in those areas, and Environment Canada said thunderstorms could bring more precipitation to some parts of the region.

However, the weather agency said there is uncertainty about the timing of the precipitation, and exact amounts.

Environment Canada had also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Thunder Bay and Fort Frances areas on Monday morning.

However, both warnings were later lifted.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, severe thunderstorm warnings remained in effect for Cloud Bay and Dorion.