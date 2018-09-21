The Thunderbolts Swim Club has a new head coach. Tommaso Panizza from Italy started his new job this week. Cathy Alex chatted with him. 6:31

The largest swim club in northern Ontario has a new head coach.

Tommaso Panizza, who was an assistant coach with the North York Aquatic Club, is taking over the top job at the Thunder Bay Thunderbolts , a club he said is respected across the country for the strength of the program, and the performance of the athletes.

Panizza, who moved to Toronto from his home country of Italy in 2013 to pursue a coaching career, fell in love with the sport when he followed his brother into competitive swimming at age three.

'It's a unique sport'

"It's a very unique sport," said Panizza, explaining that swimmers race as individuals, but all their training and even the competitions are in a group setting.

Learning how to juggle the conflicting demands of achieving a personal best while being part of a team makes "swimmers very special people from my point of view. Getting to deal with that kind of people every day is a blessing."

"I was not the fastest swimmer in my country, but man I love swimming and I kept being involved in the sport because I love this discipline so much - Tommaso Panizza, head coach Thunder Bay Thunderbolts

Like most sports, the life skills athletes learn at the pool, such as discipline, time management, and self-motivation, are invaluable, Panizza said.

"I find myself to be the person I am because I was a swimmer, " he said. "I learned not to give up at the first difficulty, because difficulties come up all the time and if you give up at the first problem, you don't go anywhere."

'A swimmer never stops thinking'

Even the environment helps shape the athlete, said Panizza.

Being immersed in the water means swimmers can't take a breath whenever they need one. Instead, "a swimmer never stops thinking. You always have to think of something. You can never just shut down your brain."

Panizza said his goal as a coach is to help his athletes reach their potential and find personal success at regional, provincial and national events, while continuing to remain engaged in the sport and genuinely have fun during the many hours of training.

Keep kids passionate about their sport

"I was not the fastest swimmer in my country, but man I love swimming and I kept being involved in the sport because I love this discipline so much and I would like them to be the same way. I don't really care if they're swim very fast as long as they enjoy what they're doing and they're passionate about it."

Registration for the Thunderbolts continues October 1 and 2.

Meanwhile. swimmers from northwestern Ontario are continuing to make a splash on the national scene..

Gabe Mastromatteo of the Kenora Swimming Sharks won gold and set a 15 -17 National Age Group record in the 100-metre breaststroke at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in August in Fiji.