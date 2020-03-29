Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay's medical officer of health, Dr. Janet DeMille, confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay region Sunday.

"This was not unexpected," DeMille said in a news release issued Sunday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. "This person is the spouse of the first case that was reported on Friday and was considered a probable case at that time."

The couple was tested at the same time at the COVID-19 assessment centre operated by the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and the second set of results was received late on Saturday, the health unit said.

The couple remains in isolation, and TBDHU will continue to monitor and follow up with them until they are fully recovered.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases in the area, health officials are reminding residents to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus to others.

Those include washing hands frequently, avoiding touching one's eyes, nose and mouth, staying at home when sick, staying at least two metres away from others, and disinfecting surfaces, especially those that are frequently touched, such as phones and doorknobs.

Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with someone who has it, must first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if they need to seek further care, the health unit said.

If individuals in self-isolation develop symptoms, they should contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or call toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.