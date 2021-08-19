Thunder Bay man charged after thefts, fleeing from police

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after fleeing from police multiple times.

Police said the series of incidents began on Aug. 14, when the accused had borrowed a pick-up truck, but failed to return it, leading the owner to report the truck as stolen to Nipigon OPP.

The suspect was later accused of a number of thefts that occurred the same day in Red Rock and Thunder Bay; the stolen items included a trailer, boat and motor, and two kayaks, police said.

Two days later, Thunder Bay police saw the stolen truck being driven in the area of Pole Line and Vibert roads. Officers continued to observe the truck and attempted a traffic stop after the truck turned from Arthur Street onto Vanguard Avenue.

However, the truck sped through the roadblock police had set up and fled the area.

The pursuit was discontinued, but police attempted another stop later, when the truck was seen in the area of Cameron and McKenzie streets. Again, the truck didn't stop, and police called off the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Investigation, however, led police to identify the driver, and on the evening of Aug. 18, an off-duty officer spotted the truck in the area of Grandview mall. Uniformed officers arrived on the scene and saw the accused outside of the vehicle.

When the accused saw police, he attempted to flee back to the truck, but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

The 31-year-old has been charged with two counts each of fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and flight from police. He's also charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, obstructing police, and two counts of breach of probation.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.