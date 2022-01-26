Thunder Bay theatre companies maintaining capacity limits as Ontario lifts many COVID-19 restrictions

As Ontario rolls back a number of COVID-19 public health measures, including capacity limits, two Thunder Bay theatre companies will intentionally not have full houses for their upcoming performances.

The province's latest phase of its pandemic reopening plan started on Tuesday, which includes lifting capacity limits in public indoor settings and COVID-19 vaccine passports, although businesses and organizations can still choose to require customers or patrons to show proof of vaccination.

Cambrian Players will begin its production of Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike on Wednesday. The audience will be capped at 75 per cent capacity, and proof of vaccination will be required.

"We are a small space. Our theatre isn't extremely large. We just want to make everybody comfortable," director Julie MacCoy said.

"With eight nights of shows at 75 per cent, there are still lots of chances for people to see the show but still feel comfortable coming to see it."

8:02 Julie MacCoy/Mary Davis: 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' The new Cambrian Players production of 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' promises to be an entertaining watch. Hear from Director Julie MacCoy and the actor who will be playing the role of Cassandra, Mary Davis. 8:02

Magnus Theatre will begin showings of Salt Baby this week, but will only admit 50 per cent capacity for those performances.

As well, Lakehead University is requiring spectators for sporting events to show proof of vaccination.