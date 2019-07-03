Month-long wait for furniture frustrates Thunder Bay woman moving to Texas

A Canadian moving company is reviewing its international shipping processes after a former Thunder Bay resident continues to wait for her furniture to arrive at her new home.

Elaine Joyce Baker, 87, moved to Houston, Texas, in early June. Her possessions were packed up by movers from AMJ Campbell on June 3, and loaded onto a moving truck the next day.

Baker told CBC News she expected it would take about a week for the company to transport her possessions to the Lone Star State. But as of July 3, she was still waiting for the moving truck, and all of her furniture, to arrive at her new home.

'Feeling very distraught'

"Evidently, [it] had to go through Toronto, which I was unaware of," Baker said of shipping her possessions south. "But there is where my furniture sits to this day, because they tell me they do not have a truck."

"They're trying to find a truck to put it on."

Baker said she spent nearly $9,000 on the move.

"I'm feeling very distraught, uncomfortable," she said Wednesday. "I'm to the point in my life where I want to enjoy retirement, and it's just not there."

AMJ Campbell vice-president of marketing and business development Denis Cordick said the company had reached out to Baker on Wednesday afternoon, and guaranteed her the furniture would arrive by July 10.

Former Thunder Bay resident Elaine Joyce Baker said she moved from the city to Houston, Texas, a month ago, and is still waiting for the moving truck containing her furniture to arrive at her new home. (Elaine Joyce Baker/Supplied)

"We do not take these things lightly and are doing everything we can to get her, her belongings as quickly as possible," Cordick said in a statement emailed to CBC News. "We apologize for the delay and are evaluating our internal cross border processes and improved communications with our customers."

"We had a very nice conversation with Ms Baker this afternoon and ended that conversation on a positive note with a firm delivery date," Cordick wrote. "She now has our direct numbers to call should she have any further questions or concerns."

In the meantime, Baker said her neighbours have helped out since her return to Texas, loaning her things like a recliner and coffee maker. She's been sleeping on a mattress on the floor while she waits for her furniture to arrive.

She said she's waiting on a "houseful of furniture."

"I had two bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen," Baker said. "Which I worked hard for all my life. I think I deserve it."

Baker said she was born in Thunder Bay, but moved to Texas with her husband "many years ago," after he was transferred there by his employer. She then spent 40 years selling real estate there.

"It was on my bucket list to someday go home," she said. "So I went home to Thunder Bay, and I stayed one year."

"I've found the winters very difficult, so I decided I should come back to the warmer weather of Texas."