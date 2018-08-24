Officials with the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre say this coming winter will be the second in a row with no available space to play the sport indoors.

Tennis players were left out in the cold after the former "bubble" at Confederation College went under new management in 2017 and was reconfigured, with the existing courts removed, said Jamie Grieve, the club pro at the tennis centre, adding that the Sports Dome, which collapsed in 2016, also had some modified facilities when it was running.

Grieve said the local not-for-profit entity that manages the tennis centre, which the city owns, is working with city administration on a plan to build a dome over four of the club's existing courts, adding they have a business plan ready.

"Hopefully, October next year, [we'll have] some sort of solution in place where a bunch of our top junior, our adult membership and our seniors who are some of our most dedicated players, are able to get out and enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle," Grieve said.

"The city has to OK the project, which they have decided that there's a need for an indoor tennis facility."

Indoor space for the sport was included in overall plans for the revitalization of Chapples Park but Grieve said another option is needed for sooner than that project is likely to be completed.

All available court space in Thunder Bay is currently outside, making it impossible for people to play in the winter, tennis centre club pro Jamie Grieve said. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) Grieve said putting a domed facility over the four courts is expected to cost about $800,000. He added that the tennis centre intends to make the covered courts available to other user groups, too.

"We have the pickleball club that's very interested in joining and pickleball lines are actually the same as badminton courts, so we're looking at multi-use as well," he said. "There's a few hundred people that we feel that are also not tennis players that are going to utilize this facility as well."

Grieve said the tennis centre expects to fundraise and use money in its account for the project, as well as pursue other funding avenues, like government money for not-for-profits and sponsorships.

"I don't think it's going to be of a great expense to the city once it gets built," Grieve said. "We're pretty comfortable that we can operate the facility without losing any money."

A number of other cities similar in size to Thunder Bay have indoor tennis, Grieve said, including Sudbury, Kamloops, Red Deer and a number of others.