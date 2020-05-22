Thunder Bay tennis centre cancels 2020 Mid-Canada Open

A major annual tennis tournament in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre announced Friday the 2020 Mascarin Mid-Canada Open will not take place.

It's the second time the tournament has been cancelled in its 50-year history; the first was due to new court construction, the centre said.

"We are disappointed that the premier event of our tennis season will not be happening this year," David McCallum, tennis centre president, said in a statement. "But we believe that due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is the right [thing] to do for the safety of those involved and of our community."

The tournament was scheduled to take place in July.

Planning is underway for the 2020 event.