Thunder Bay 'knocked it out of the park' as Telus Cup host, Hockey Canada official says

Hockey Canada's tournament director for the 2019 Telus Cup says Thunder Bay "knocked it out of the park" as a host city for this year's national midget hockey championship.

Barry Reynard added that the city could credibly apply to host other large events such as the national Junior A championships.

Thunder Bay hasn't hosted the Telus Cup since 1988 and Reynard said the city has "put themselves back on the map in terms of wanting to host."

"I believe this city crew, the volunteers, Michael [Power], have understood what it takes to host an event and the expectations of Hockey Canada," he said. "I think we're very proud and very glad we've partnered with them this year."

Reynard said many people asked him over the course of the event whether Fort William Gardens was too old or too in need of upgrades to serve as a host facility for national events; his response was that Hockey Canada doesn't believe it's the place of their organization to comment.

"In today's world of having those dream facilities, sometimes it's just not economical for cities — for the taxpayers," he said. "We believe within Hockey Canada that we work with what we have."

Reynard said he has coached in most arenas across Canada, and Fort William Gardens is among the highest calibre arenas many midget [age] teams get to play in.

Larger events have taken place in smaller venues, he added, such as last year's World Junior A Challenge, which took place in Bonnyville, Alta., and this year's National Junior A Championship, which takes place in Brooks, Alta.

"Those are small character rinks that hold 1,200, 1,500," he said. "They pack them in. The capacity here is well over 3,000."

Reynard praised local organizers for stretching the capabilities of Fort William Gardens and celebrating Thunder Bay's hockey history as part of the event.

"I've talked to every manager [at the Telus Cup], he said. "They don't talk about a dressing room. They talk about the event. They talk about the people. They talk about the city. And I think that's critical as we move forward in event management."

"What the building has — it has everything you need as a fan," he added. "It's truly a character building."

In addition to potentially hosting a Junior A event in Thunder Bay, Reynard said the city could also look at hosting a women's under-18 event or having the women's national team train in the city.