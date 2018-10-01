Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police say missing 16 year-old found safe

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a teen reported missing in the city over the weekend has been found.

Police say Kira Loon, 16, was located

Thunder Bay police say Kira Loon, 16, was found. (CBC)

Kira Loon, 16, was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., in the Grandview area, police said in a written release.

On Monday, police said the teen had been located.

No further details were provided.

