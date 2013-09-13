Thunder Bay's municipal telephone company wrote off over $6 million last year, after a piece of software did not work as intended.

In its financial statements, Tbaytel noted at the end of its annual report that it terminated a contract for an "integrated customer relationship management system" in March 2018, and would demand a refund of its costs.

The project's total cost since 2015 was $7.9 million.

Tbaytel said it is actively pursuing a recovery of the costs, but it is unknown at this time what the company could, or would, ever get back.

Tbaytel's financial statements show the company earned $193 million in revenue in 2018 with nearly 65 percent of that from its wireless division. The company shows a surplus for the year of $4.7 million, after transferring its yearly dividend to the City of Thunder Bay.

Tbaytel said in a statement that its agreement with the vendor includes a number of steps it is following as part of the contractual process for resolution.