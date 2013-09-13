Skip to Main Content
Tbaytel writes off $6.3M in software after terminating contract
Thunder Bay

Tbaytel writes off $6.3M in software after terminating contract

Thunder Bay's municipal telephone company wrote off over $6 million last year, after a piece of software did not work as intended.
Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Tbaytel wrote off $6.3 million during the 2018 fiscal year after terminating a contract with a company that was supplying a customer relationship management system. (Nicole Ireland/CBC )

Thunder Bay's municipal telephone company wrote off over $6 million last year, after a piece of software did not work as intended.

In its financial statements, Tbaytel noted at the end of its annual report that it terminated a contract for an "integrated customer relationship management system" in March 2018, and would demand a refund of its costs.

The project's total cost since 2015 was $7.9 million.

Tbaytel said it is actively pursuing a recovery of the costs, but it is unknown at this time what the company could, or would, ever get back.

Tbaytel's financial statements show the company earned $193 million in revenue in 2018 with nearly 65 percent of that from its wireless division. The company shows a surplus for the year of $4.7 million, after transferring its yearly dividend to the City of Thunder Bay.

Tbaytel said in a statement that its agreement with the vendor includes a number of steps it is following as part of the contractual process for resolution.

About the Author

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|