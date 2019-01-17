Tbaytel to improve service near Dog Lake, Hawkeye Lake

Camp owners in the Dog Lake and Hawkeye Lake areas will have better cell phone service in the next year.

Tbaytel has applied to replace its existing 35-metre tower with an 80-metre tower. The tower site is located off Shields Road in Fowler Township.

The company does not know how many customers will be directly impacted, but said the goal is to provide better service in the Bolduc Bay-area of Dog Lake and the narrows area of Hawkeye Lake, as well improve coverage inside buildings near the two lakes.

LTE coverage will also be part of the new tower, which will improve data speeds.

The new tower is slated to be in service in November 2021.