Tbaytel service impacted by national Rogers network issues
Tbaytel says its wireless customers are being impacted by a national network issue involving Rogers.
Tbaytel said in a statement that wireless customers may see intermittent service interruptions, causing an inability to make calls, text or use cellular data.
The company said there is no estimated time on when service will be fully restored.