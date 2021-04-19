Skip to Main Content
Tbaytel service impacted by national Rogers network issues

Tbaytel says its wireless customers are being impacted by a national network issue involving Rogers.
Tbaytel says its wireless customers are impacted by a national Rogers network interruption. Customers are intermittently losing service, not allowing them to make calls, text, or use data.

Tbaytel said in a statement that wireless customers may see intermittent service interruptions, causing an inability to make calls, text or use cellular data.

The company said there is no estimated time on when service will be fully restored.

