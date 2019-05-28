Taxes, reserve funds top the list at Thunder Bay city hall meeting Monday

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., spent much of their meeting Monday night debating how to acquire, and then spend or save dollars and cents.

Council received an update from administration on the status of the city's reserve funds, which now total $114-million, on the tax-supported side. It means the city has collected and saved $114-million over years, although many of those funds are earmarked for specific projects, or have strings attached to how the money can be spent.

The city increased its reserve funds by $5.5 million in 2018, mainly in the Renew Thunder Bay Reserve Fund, Federal

Gas Tax Reserve Fund, Transit Reserve Fund and Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Reserve Fund.

Although the figures appear large, a report by city staff noted the city still has less in its reserve funds than the recommended ratio of 1.0, which means that for every dollar of debt, there is a dollar in reserves. Currently, the city is sitting at a ratio of 1.7, showing for every $1.70 of debt, there is $1.00 in reserve funds.

Council debates tax policy

Council also spent time debating the 2019 tax policy, which is how council determines how much each individual property class will pay toward the city's overall revenue, when compared to residential properties.

The province has set guidelines on how much each property class should pay compared to individual residences, which includes condominiums.

Council had to determine how much apartment buildings and commercial properties would pay compared to residential homes.

For years, the city has been shifting taxation away from business and industry onto homeowners, but some on council said enough was enough.

Coun. Trevor Giertuga said he had difficulty moving more taxation onto homeowners, while other councillors defended keeping commercial taxes consistent with prior years.

"I mean, it's easy for people to say, who own businesses, I want to reduce commercial taxes, or business tax. But, you know, over the last 20 years, we have increased residential taxes by thirty percent on this shift. Thirty percent on just shifting."

Giertuga's argument was supported by Coun. Andrew Foulds and Cody Fraser.

Coun. Aldo Ruberto said some of his commercial properties pay more than $14,000 in annual property taxes, adding that business owners are also homeowners, suggesting they are being taxed twice.

The tax policy agreed upon by council, following a recommendation from city staff, will see taxation for multi-residential, or apartment buildings decreased.

Based on average figures from the city, a house with a value of about $209,000 will see their tax bill go up by $84.57. The increase works out to 2.45% including changes to the provincial education levy.