Tapiola ski trails to move forward with new owners

A historic cross-country ski area in Thunder Bay, Ont., has new owners.

The Tapiola ski trails, which were owned by the Finlandia Association of Thunder Bay, were sold off in conjunction with the association's creditor proceedings in the late summer.

Arlene Thorn and Joe O'Hearn purchased the property, as part of the Northern Lights School, where Thorn is the board chair.

"Our children would visit it and so on, and so when it came up for sale, we were like, 'wow, we should buy this,'" Thorn said, noting there was only about a week between learning about the sale and submitting a bid.

She said it was stressful, "not knowing how much it was going to go for, and how many people would be interested, what we should bid on it. And, in the end, my husband and I bought it just by mortgaging our home."

"We're hoping to develop these sites for education, both for children, more about nature based and forest based, as well as adult education and [their] relationship to nature."

She said the members of the former Finlandia Association, which is now dissolved, will continue to hold some of its events at the Tapiola property.

"The Finnish community has always maintained those trails. There's a group of volunteers, and the association has always maintained those trails," Thorn said.

"They've always done it on a volunteer basis, and we're a not-for-profit entity."

Thorn said the city owns the land where the actual ski trails are, and her organization will continue to lease that area.

"There seems to be a lot of people asking more about it," she said, with more people asking about ski memberships for the coming year.

An open house on the property will take place on Nov. 1 from noon until 3 p.m. at 140 Pento Road.