Thunder Bay safe consumption site staff warning about tainted drugs

Staff at Thunder Bay's overdose prevention site, Path 525, are warning people about possible tainted drugs in the city, according to the director of health services for its operator, NorWest Community Health Centres.

Warnings have been going out in southern Ontario about opioids laced with powerful benzodiazepines — a type of tranquilizer — Jennifer Lawrance told CBC.

Staff are seeing signs that the tainted drugs may have turned up in Thunder Bay, Ont., she said, though it has not been confirmed.

"We are seeing an increasing trend of overdoses onsite," Lawrance said. "Staff are also observing that the nature of the overdoses is changing. So people are down harder and longer and take longer to come out of the overdose, which would be consistent with the kind of contamination that's being reported in southern Ontario."

Staff are warning people not to use alone and to ensure that the person they are with knows what to do in the event of an overdose, Lawrence said. They are encouraging people to use at Path 525 where possible.

People can also bring their drugs to Path 525 to be tested for substances that were not disclosed at the time of purchase, she added.

People in the larger community can support people at risk by carrying Naloxone and by checking on those who appear to be unconscious in public places, rather than simply assuming that they are sleeping, Lawrance said.

Toronto's Drug Checking Service recently issued a warning about opioids tainted with even more potent and potentially deadly opioids.

The presence of those drugs in southern Ontario raises concerns that they too could become a threat to people in Thunder Bay, Lawrance said.





