Synergy North defers rate increase till November

Synergy North, a utility company based in Thunder Bay and Kenora, Ont., is deferring a rate increase to provide relief to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The utility said Monday that the Ontario Energy Board did approve a revenue increase for the company, which was scheduled to come into effect on May 1, 2020.

"To provide relief and help customers during this time, the increase is being deferred by the utility to November 1, 2020," reads a statement provided by Synergy North.

Synergy North said on a residential bill, the deferred rate increase will amount to savings of 88 cents for a residential customer using 750 kWh per month.

Small businesses connected to the Synergy North grid will have the deferred rate increase amount to savings of $2.37 per month, on a typical bill using 2000 kWh of electricity.

Delivery rates are separate from the cost of electricity use.

On April 14, 2020, the Ontario Energy Board announced that winter time of use prices will also continue beyond May 1, 2020. The move will allow customers to have cheaper power during the day (11 a.m. until 5 p.m.) than on the summer time of use pricing.