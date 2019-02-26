Maria Fuller's love of music is home-grown.

The newly appointed resident conductor of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, who grew up on a grain farm in Saskatchewan, says she and her four siblings all showed an early aptitude for music, and even performed together.

"All five of us were home schooled by my parents ... and we all were put into music at a young age," she said.

"We kind of grew up playing together, and we were known as Fuller Brass."

It was the beginning of a lifelong love of music that led Fuller to study both piano and trumpet, as well as operatic coaching, before going on to pursue a degree in orchestral conducting from the College Conservatory of Music at Cincinnati, Ohio.

When she heard about an opening with the Thunder Bay Symphony, she decided to apply, and won the two-year appointment.

"I honestly can't believe it," she said. "I feel so fortunate to have won this position, especially so early on in my auditioning career, if you will. So I'm just very excited."

Fuller said she's looking forward to taking on duties that will include conducting a number of symphony concerts as well as programming and conducting education concerts.

One thing that made the Thunder Bay position stand out as "very appealing," was that the resident conductor is also responsible for the Symphony Chorus, she explained. "Since I have a choral and an opera and a vocal background in that way, this is very cool for me," she said.

As a conductor, she said she aims to bring not just technical skill, but also something more.

"I just want to bring as much joy and excitement into the sound and just to help everybody to enjoy music, because ultimately, that's what puts us all in the same room."

In a media release, the symphony's music director stated that Fuller was the unanimous choice of their selection committee, symphony musicians and the chorus singers.

Fuller replaces former TBSO resident conductor Simon Rivard, who left the position for a job with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra last year.

She said she expects to arrive in Thunder Bay in the summer.