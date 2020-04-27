Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra executive director to leave

The executive director of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra is leaving the post.

The symphony orchestra on Saturday said Gerald McEachern had declined an offer to renew his contract with the symphony for another two years.

"While I appreciate the offer, it's time for me to focus on personal projects," McEachern said in a written press release. "I'd originally only planned to do the job for two years, and have stayed for three. So it's been a good run, and I've achieved most of what I set out to do."

The TBSO said under McEachern's direction, the orchestra lowered its long-term deficit from over $400,000 to just over $200,000, the lowest it's been in over 25 years.

Under McEachern the organization said it reconfigured staff roles, expanded and modernized the offices and restructured programming, adding new concerts like the Nordic concert, Women's concert and the Noondaagotoon Indigenous concert.

"The TBSO is more than an orchestra, it's a gift to the city and the region, and from the beginning of his time with us Gerald recognized that. He's helped us create a new vision for the symphony, and has guided us through an important transition. We've been extremely fortunate to have him, he'll be missed, and we appreciate everything he's done for us," said Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra president Linda Penner.

Music director Paul Haas said McEachern has been a great working partner.

"I couldn't have asked for better. We've done some great things together, and a few things I didn't think were possible. We've become more than good partners, we're good friends," Haas said.