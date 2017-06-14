Skip to Main Content
James St. Swing Bridge appeal dismissed by Supreme Court of Canada
James St. Swing Bridge appeal dismissed by Supreme Court of Canada

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed CN Rail's appeal of a court case involving the James Street Swing Bridge.

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses case, with costs

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal from CN Rail regarding the James St. Swing Bridge. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC)

The court announced the decision Thursday morning, noting it will not overturn an Ontario Court of Appeal decision from June, 2018.

The Ontario Court of Appeal ruled the railway needed to re-open the bridge to vehicular traffic. CN appealed that decision to the Supreme Court.

More to come.

