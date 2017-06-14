Breaking
James St. Swing Bridge appeal dismissed by Supreme Court of Canada
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed CN Rail's appeal of a court case involving the James Street Swing Bridge.
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses case, with costs
The court announced the decision Thursday morning, noting it will not overturn an Ontario Court of Appeal decision from June, 2018.
The Ontario Court of Appeal ruled the railway needed to re-open the bridge to vehicular traffic. CN appealed that decision to the Supreme Court.
