Drivers could once again hear the familiar clanking sound of the James St. swing bridge, as CN Rail said it will start repairs to the century-old bridge this spring.

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal from CN Rail Thursday morning, meaning a decision from the Ontario Court of Appeal will hold up. That decision ordered CN to repair the bridge, and re-open it to vehicular traffic.

"We're excited," said Peter Collins, Chief of Fort William First Nation. "I mean, there's no more legal process, no more. It's just about getting the thing rebuilt and re-opened."

"Reacting with excitement. It's been a long time in the making, over five years," he said, noting the community on the south side of the Kaministiquia River was continually concerned about its members driving Highway 61 into Thunder Bay.

The route along Highway 61 was also longer, and administration noted its fuel bills were much higher than before, said Collins, for items like school buses and the medical van.

Collins said he spoke with CN Rail about its plans to re-open the bridge, as well as one of the contractors who bid on the project, with a potential re-opening of August 31. Collins said that was a target date.

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said he was also pleased with the decision from the Supreme Court, but, he said it was not completely unexpected.

Mauro, though, was more cautious than Collins when it came to getting the bridge re-opened.

"We have a decision from the Supreme Court that has very clearly said, in our minds, and I think in everybody's minds, you have exhausted the legal process. But, we don't know if they have [any more legal avenues to persue]," said Mauro.

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, flanked by city manager Norm Gale, speaks to reporters at Thunder Bay city hall after a Supreme Court of Canada decision regarding the James Street Swing Bridge. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Mauro said he believed the Supreme Court decision validated the stance taken by Thunder Bay city council over the past five years, including the position first taken by former Mayor Keith Hobbs.

Mauro said he has not seen any construction drawings for the bridge, which CN said in court

"What other legal processes can there be?," Collins said, "The Supreme Court of Canada is the highest court in the country. There are no more legal processes."

City manager Norm Gale said the city has spent, "north of a million dollars" in defending the city's position on the bridge. Approximately $40,000 has been recouped in legal fees, with costs also being awarded to the city from the Supreme Court.

There has not yet been a determination of the court costs.

CN Rail told CBC News over the past few months, the company has received proposals on how to re-open the bridge.

Spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis said in a statement, "the successful bidder will be confirmed in the coming days and the work is expected to begin in the spring."

"While CN continues to consider options to get further clarity on its long-term obligations, none of these options will impact CN's decision to proceed with that work."