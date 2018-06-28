An avid angler from Thunder Bay, Ont., recently found himself lending a helping hand to a young moose while fishing out on Lake Nipigon.

Allan Height said he spotted both a mother moose and her calf swimming toward him in the northwestern Ontario lake, located about 120 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. The two animals went in opposite directions, with the baby moose eventually climbing onto a rock outcropping on shore.

I kept fishing [and then] I went back about an hour and a half, two hours later and he was still just sitting against the cliff shivering," Height told CBC Thunder Bay's outdoor columnist, Gord Ellis.

"I couldn't lift him into the boat, so I dragged him by the scruff of his neck and got him away from the shore and just followed him and tried to push him where the cow went."

Height said he eventually helped the calf get closer to shore where its mom had gone, but when the baby moose stayed in the shallow water, shivering, Height had to "get out of the boat and put [the calf] up on shore."

After about thirty minutes in the sun, Height said the young moose eventually went back into the woods to find its mom.

The next morning, Height said he spotted mom and baby together again.

"I was a little worried that after picking him up, maybe momma would not like him too much," Height said. "[But] probably about 10 in the morning, I took a drive by there and there was the cow and the calf walking the same shoreline that I had seen them the day before."

"I figured he needed a little bit of a helping hand to get back to mom, so I pushed him on his way."

Height added that during his two week fishing trip, he spotted dozens of calves and adult moose.