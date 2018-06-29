A historic church located on Thunder Bay's north side is in the midst of getting torn down, as city council granted permission for the demolition earlier this month.

St. Ansgarius Swedish Church was built in 1906 or 1907, according to a report from city staff, and served as a church for different religious organizations until the 1980s, when it was purchased by a private owner.

The building was located on Secord Street.

On Thursday, construction crews were at the site of the old church with an excavator, tearing down the building.

The building was on the city's heritage register, but the local committee that oversees those designations still recommended its demolition due to the poor condition the church was in.