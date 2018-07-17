Skip to Main Content
Suspicious package leads to seizure of marijuana worth over $51K, says Thunder Bay police

Two people are in custody after Thunder Bay police seized 11.4 pounds of marijuana earlier this week.

A 24-year-old and a 25-year-old have been arrested and charged on Monday, July 16

Two people have been arrested and charged after Thunder Bay police seized 11.4 pounds of marijuana following an investigation into a suspicious package on Friday, July 13, 2018. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police said they arrested a 24-year-old from Fort Erie and a 25-year-old from Thunder Bay after an investigation into a suspicious package found on Friday, July 13.

The police investigation revealed several pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $51,900.

The pair have been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking ,

Both men have future court dates.

