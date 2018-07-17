Suspicious package leads to seizure of marijuana worth over $51K, says Thunder Bay police
Two people are in custody after Thunder Bay police seized 11.4 pounds of marijuana earlier this week.
A 24-year-old and a 25-year-old have been arrested and charged on Monday, July 16
Police said they arrested a 24-year-old from Fort Erie and a 25-year-old from Thunder Bay after an investigation into a suspicious package found on Friday, July 13.
The police investigation revealed several pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $51,900.
The pair have been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking ,
Both men have future court dates.