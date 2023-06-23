Thunder Bay supports couple's walk across Canada to bring awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people

The hot June sun beats down on the group of individuals trying their best to huddle for shade under the pine tree that stands tall above them.

They're elders, hand-drummers, and community members gathering for a small ceremony at the Terry Fox monument off of the Trans-Canada Highway in Thunder Bay, Ont. They are here to show support for Charity and Cameron West who are walking across Canada for awareness of murdered and missing Indigenous peoples across the nation.

They began their journey in May, after Charity and Cameron left their home in Prince George, B.C., deciding to set out on their walk on a Sunday, and leaving just a few days later.

Charity is walking in honour of Barry Seymour, her son's father who went missing in 2012 after visiting their son for his ninth birthday. She walks in honour of him, in hopes of gaining attention to the growing issue in Canada. Although, this is one story of many, Charity said.

"We haven't only lost just like Barry… Cameron's lost a cousin. I've lost multiple cousins, multiple family members," Charity said.

The couple switch out every five kilometres while the other drives behind them in a dark blue Ford truck, for a total of approximately 50 kilometres a day.

The truck following behind is filled with colourful painted handprints from allies across Canada. They have big flags attached to the box of the truck and a sign with "walker ahead" in big white letters is on the back, warning oncoming traffic of their presence.

Everyone gathers for a photo before they continue their walk down the Trans-Canada highway going East. (Sara Kae/CBC )

The support they receive is what keeps them motivated to continue their journey, Cameron said and they feel honoured to hear from people who have similar stories to theirs, advocating for the importance of the walk.

"We have a lot of thoughts going through our heads. Sometimes, we even doubt ourselves… and then at the end of the day, you see all the messages, and all the comments, and people encouraging us to not stop," Cameron said.

Important to the community

With the help of the hand-drummers and elders, everyone stood around the two, with tobacco in hand and positive affirmations and prayers being spoken in support of them and their travels.

Deputy Grand Chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Anna Betty Achneepineskum was present to assist in sending off the couple on the rest of their 3,710 km journey to St.John's, Newfoundland where their walk will conclude.

The support of a walk, like the West couple is on, is critical to Thunder Bay and its surrounding regions, said Achneepineskum.

"We have a lot of cold cases involving First Nation citizens. We need to work together to address those and also, to prevent," Achneepineskum said.

Last year, a report from an investigative team looking into sudden death cases in Thunder Bay involving Indigenous people recommended 14 cases be reinvestigated. In addition, there are 25 unresolved missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls cases from Thunder Bay that the report recommends being reviewed.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police were in attendance printing their hands in support of murdered and missing Indigenous people. (Sara Kae/CBC)

Achneepineskum made recommendations of what is needed to better combat the ongoing issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

"There has to be more resources from police services," she said.

She also suggests that the courts and those within the justice system hold themselves accountable to what they have contributed to the injustices against Indigenous peoples.

For the next generation

The walk strikes importance for individuals of all ages.

Kirsta Goodman of Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek First Nation works for Nishnawbe Aski Nation in the reclamation and healing department as a summer student. She, along with her friend, walked in support of the missing and murdered.

Goodman believes this is her duty as a young Anishnawbe woman.

"It's my duty to attend these types of things… This is how we change the future," she said.

She found unity in everyone from different walks of life printing their painted hands on the truck that will follow behind the West couple on the remainder of their journey.