Thunder Bay riding candidates talk climate change as city prepares for rally

A planned climate rally in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Friday is expected to attract many people concerned about climate change and most of the federal election candidates in the city's north-side riding say it's a priority issue.

The "global climate strike" event in front of Thunder Bay-Superior North Liberal candidate Patty Hajdu's office at 12 p.m. is one of many taking place across Canada and in countries around the world on Friday; the rallies were inspired by climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Hajdu said climate change is an issue that comes up often when knocking on voters' doors.

"It's one of the most frequently raised topics," she said. "People are worried about the climate, they're worried about the environment."

Hajdu said her party has taken steps to address climate change and called the Liberal plan "logical" and "pragmatic." The party introduced the carbon tax, which includes rebates for many Canadians, is pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 — those targets date back to Stephen Harper's Conservative government — and promising to invest in green technology.

The Liberals have also promised to phase out coal power by 2030 and ban single use plastics by 2021, and end some fuel subsidies by 2025.

Those measures fight climate change while still recognizing people depend on jobs in sectors like oil and mining, Hajdu said, adding that immediately switching away from fossil fuels is "economically not possible, it's not feasibly possible for so many families across the country."

Patty Hajdu is the Liberal candidate for the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"We want to make sure that as we're transitioning to cleaner sources of energy, that we are taking care of people and that we're bringing people along," Hajdu said. "That does take time."

She also pointed to the remoteness of many communities in northern Ontario and that people need to drive to access things like medical and legal services or to go to school.

"Anyone who tells you it can be done overnight is not realistic."

'Climate change hypocrisy'

That's not good enough, said Bruce Hyer, the Green Party candidate in the north-side Thunder Bay riding, saying that his party is targeting a 60 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030.

"What they call ... a climate change and economic balance is climate change hypocrisy," Hyer said of the Liberal government's recent history on climate initiatives, including purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Bruce Hyer is the Green Party candidate for the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

The Greens, Hyer said, would prioritize sustainable energy for things like electricity, pledging to be "virtually totally off" of fossil fuels for power generation by 2030, restore and improve the federal energy retrofit program for homes and businesses and invest in greener, more efficient mass transit systems.

Hyer said another issue he's long advocated for — restoring Via Rail service to Thunder Bay — also fits as part of that last policy promise.

"Our planet's on fire," he said. "B.C., northern Ontario, the Amazon, Indonesia, the forests are burning, we have to do something."

The Green Party is also proposing a "carbon fee and dividend" system, Hyer said, which effectively charges polluters that emit greenhouse gases and refunds the proceeds to taxpayers.

Anna Betty Achneepineskum is the NDP candidate for the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding. (Charles Faust/submitted)

The NDP's Anna Betty Achneepineskum said she's pleased that addressing climate change is getting so much attention in the lead-up to the election, saying that "it's long overdue." The party is also promising more aggressive emissions reduction targets and environmentally-friendly jobs.

"I didn't become concerned about climate change because it was part of my platform," Achneepineskum said. "This is a value that I have been raised with and it is part of my value as an Indigenous person that I ... have the responsibility of protecting water and land."

"Twenty years ago I felt that we weren't doing enough," she said. "I'm always concerned."

The New Democrats' plan to fight climate change includes a pledge that it will create 300,000 new jobs over four years and those jobs would be in areas like infrastructure, transit, housing and renewable energy.

The NDP said that would be done through $15 billion in green investments, including, what the party's plan called "large-scale building retrofits."

"My view on climate change is that we're in a crisis," Achneepineskum said. "It's been long overdue that this is made a priority by any party in this country."

"There's going to be some resistance on this, we know that."

Frank Pullia is the Conservative candidate for the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding. (TBSN Conservative Association / Submitted)

Frank Pullia, the Conservative candidate for Thunder Bay-Superior North said he couldn't do an interview before CBC News's deadline; his campaign referred CBC News to the party's climate change plan.

The Conservative's plan opposes carbon taxes but sets emissions standards for major greenhouse gas emitters. Under their plan, if those are exceeded, it would would force those companies to pay into a fund that would be used to invest in government-certified clean tech companies.

It effectively requires companies to invest in emissions-reducing technology if they don't meet environmental targets. The plan also promises reducing the business tax rate from 15 per cent to 5 per cent for income generated by companies from green technology developed and patented in Canada.

CBC News also requested comment from the People's Party of Canada in Thunder Bay but did not receive a response.