Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Summer months hotter than usual in Thunder Bay, Ont.

If June, July and August 2021 felt a little hotter than normal, you're not alone.

June, July, August all had above average temperatures

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Environment Canada says June, July and August were all hotter than normal. (Bert Savard/CBC)

If June, July and August 2021 felt a little hotter than normal, you're not alone.

All three summer months in Thunder Bay, and much of northwestern Ontario were hotter than normal.

June was about three degrees hotter than usual, July was just under one degree warmer, while August was 2.4 degrees C hotter than normal, said Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Kimbell said while the temperatures were high, individual month records may not be broken.

"Very much above average, but, it wasn't the hottest August ever. I think we had hotter Augusts in 1983, '69 and '55. We've seen hot summers before, and this may not have been the hottest summer, but certainly, it would rank up there."

Kimbell said data was still being analyzed to determine if the summer was the 'hottest ever' for Thunder Bay.

"It was either hot or dry, or both for every month this summer."

Over the three summer months, Thunder Bay had a total of 18 days above 30 C. That is much higher than the average of five.

"A lot more hot days this summer, but that just reflects the mean temperature being above average."

Kimbell said temperature records in August were broken on the 15th and 18th.

As for precipitation, Kimbell said June was close to average, with July and August being extremely dry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Related Stories

    now