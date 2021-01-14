Summer months hotter than usual in Thunder Bay, Ont.

If June, July and August 2021 felt a little hotter than normal, you're not alone.

All three summer months in Thunder Bay, and much of northwestern Ontario were hotter than normal.

June was about three degrees hotter than usual, July was just under one degree warmer, while August was 2.4 degrees C hotter than normal, said Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Kimbell said while the temperatures were high, individual month records may not be broken.

"Very much above average, but, it wasn't the hottest August ever. I think we had hotter Augusts in 1983, '69 and '55. We've seen hot summers before, and this may not have been the hottest summer, but certainly, it would rank up there."

Kimbell said data was still being analyzed to determine if the summer was the 'hottest ever' for Thunder Bay.

"It was either hot or dry, or both for every month this summer."

Over the three summer months, Thunder Bay had a total of 18 days above 30 C. That is much higher than the average of five.

"A lot more hot days this summer, but that just reflects the mean temperature being above average."

Kimbell said temperature records in August were broken on the 15th and 18th.

As for precipitation, Kimbell said June was close to average, with July and August being extremely dry.