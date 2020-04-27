Thunder Bay police investigate "possible sudden death" near Boulevard Lake

Thunder Bay police say they are investigating a "possible sudden death" on the city's north side.

In a media release sent out late Monday afternoon, police said officers are in the area of Arundel Street and Lyon Boulevard to investigate the incident.

The intersection marks the north side of Boulevard Lake park, Seaman Park, and the entrance to the Bluffs.

Police said there is no immediate threat to public safety at this time, but to avoid the area as officers process the scene.