Thunder Bay police investigate sudden death outside city hall

Thunder Bay police are investigating a sudden death outside city hall.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 500 Donald St. E. at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday with reports of an unresponsive person there.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have established a scene as members of the service's Major Crimes Unit conduct an investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.