Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate sudden death

Thunder Bay police continue to investigate a sudden death in the city.

Police were initially called to the scene in the 1000 block of William Street just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, after a passerby found what appeared to be a deceased person..

First responders located an unresponsive male.

Paramedics attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police major crimes unit is investigating.

A postmortem examination took place on Friday in Thunder Bay. No further details have been provided.

Police have released the scene on William Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.