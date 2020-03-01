Thunder Bay police investigate sudden death

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a sudden death on the city's north side.

Police were called at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday after a passerby discovered a body in the 300 block of Court Street South.

Members of the police service's Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between Friday evening and Saturday morning, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.