Northwestern Ontario law enforcement agencies stuff cruisers for local food banks

Regional law enforcement agencies scored a major boost for local food banks this weekend.

Volunteers with the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Anishinabek Police Service, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency held their eighth annual Stuff a Cruiser food drive in Thunder Bay last Saturday.

Officers were stationed at five Thunder Bay grocery stores, raising about $4,000 in cash donations and bringing in about 5,300 kilograms of non-perishable food items for the Regional Food Distribution Association.

The drive also had volunteers at the Odena Foods store in Kakabeka Falls, where they brought in $700 in cash and 450 kilograms of food in support of the Rural Cupboard Food Bank.

The initiative was also held elsewhere in northwestern Ontario, including in Kenora and Greenstone, on Saturday.