Structural fire on Thunder Bay's north side under investigation
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a structural fire at a north-side auto repair shop.
Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating a Monday-morning structural fire on the city's north side. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Firefighters were called to the business, located on Fort William Road, at about 6:20 a.m. Monday.

Initial crews saw flames and light smoke coming from the main floor, and firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire burning inside the building.

Six pumper/rescue trucks, one aerial ladder, and one command vehicle were dispatched to the call, firefighters said.

