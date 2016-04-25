Structural fire on Thunder Bay's north side under investigation

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a structural fire at a north-side auto repair shop.

Firefighters were called to the business, located on Fort William Road, at about 6:20 a.m. Monday.

Initial crews saw flames and light smoke coming from the main floor, and firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire burning inside the building.

Six pumper/rescue trucks, one aerial ladder, and one command vehicle were dispatched to the call, firefighters said.