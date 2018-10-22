'Expert care' for stroke patients in northwestern Ontario featured at international conference

Health care professionals from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph's Care Group joined colleagues from around the globe at the World Stroke Congress in Montreal, which wrapped up Saturday.

The stroke rate in northwestern Ontario is nearly double the provincial average, with stroke being the leading cause of disability in Canada, and the third leading cause of death.

"So we're looking to be inspired and we're looking to learn from other areas about what could we bring back here to have the best possible care in the northwest," said Trina Diner, who manages the Regional Stroke Network.

Doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and other health care workers from the northwest shared their success at educating both the public and first responders about the importance of acting quickly if you suspect someone is having a stroke.

'We really want people to call 911'

"We really want people in our region to call 911," said Diner. "All our paramedics have special training, they can all recognize the signs of stroke and they can let us know that you may be coming in with that, and we can get you in to a CT scanner right away and diagnose you and then our neurologists can look at the treatment options."

The regional hospital has a 12-bed specialized stroke unit, which takes a multi-disciplinary approach to treating patients because "we do know that people that have experts who work with them have better outcomes," Diner said.

All stroke patients from across the northwest are sent to Thunder Bay to receive that "expert care," she added. But the region's remote geography can present challenges, which is why those attending the conference were particularly interested in an initiative from Alberta.

CT scanner in ambulance serves rural area

"They have a CT-scanner mounted in an ambulance and that ambulance goes remotely to communities, or in emergency situations, so they will meet the patient and take that CT scan and potentially give treatment on that ambulance," Diner said.

The volume of research and initiatives from northwestern Ontario being showcased at at the 2018 World Stroke Congress is significant, since the conference is only held every two years, and rarely in Canada, explained Diner.

Presentations on regional projects include: