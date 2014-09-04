Alstom Thunder Bay plant to manufacture 60 new streetcars for TTC

Thunder Bay's Alstom plant will manufacture 60 streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission, with delivery starting in 2023.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning with a number of federal, provincial and municipal politicians describing it as a good news story for both Thunder Bay and Toronto.

The formal announcement comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a new streetcar order would be coming to Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday. However, there were few details released about the order.

The 60-car order includes 13 cars that were ordered by the TTC about six months ago; the TTC has now added 47 cars to that original order.

The federal and provincial governments are both contributing $180M to the contract, with the City of Toronto contributing $208M. The total value - $568M, also includes improvements to a garage where the streetcars can be maintained and stored.

Domenic Pasqualino, the president of Unifor Local 1075, which represents workers at the plant, said on Tuesday that a 60-car order is good news for the facility, but more steady contracts are needed.

"The big question now is how soon can we get the people back to work inside the plant, and what kind of a crew are we looking at," he said, noting 300 employees are currently working, but traditionally, between 800 and 1,000 depended on the facility for work.

Representatives from Alstom were not available at the end of the media conference to answer questions about how many employees would be recalled, or when they would start.

Pasqualino said it could take between 12 and 18 months to retool the plant, as well as have parts ready for assembly.