The head of the local social services administration board says there may be good news soon about street outreach programs in Thunder Bay, Ont., in the wake of recent cuts of programs that were helping people who are vulnerable.

The Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board is evaluating a number of applications under the Homelessness Prevention Program — a provincial funding stream created in April that combined three previous programs — and will make decisions soon, said Bill Bradica.

Bradica could not disclose the specific initiatives or who applied for the funding, but did say there were applications related to outreach services from four different city agencies, and indicated most or all would likely be approved soon.

At least one of those funding applications is related to transportation, which is one of the key services provided by both Shelter House's SOS program and the NorWest Community Health Centres' care bus.

There have been deepening concerns over both the region's homelessness crisis and high rates of opoiod deaths.

In recent weeks, there has been an outcry from outreach workers, community agencies and front-line responders after it was learned outreach programs were being shut. Shelter House announced it was terminating its SOS program due to a lack of staff and funding. Shortly after, there were reports the vehicle used for NorWest's care bus was for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

This week in the Ontario Legislature, NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois, who represents the district of Thunder Bay—Superior North, called for the province to step in with emergency spending, to get a program running again, "to keep people alive this winter in Thunder Bay."

Steve Clark, the province's housing minister, acknowledged the issue and said there is money available, and that the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board would be taking the lead.

"My understanding is they haven't allocated their fifth phase of the social services relief fund," Clark said. "We'll continue to work with them on homelessness programs in Thunder Bay."