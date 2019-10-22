High winds, heavy rains lead to power outages in Thunder Bay area

More than 2,700 people in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area were without power Tuesday morning following a Monday night storm that brought high winds and heavy rain to the region. Around 1,800 were still without power between Marathon and White River at 9:30 a.m..

Hydro One reported numerous outages, including large ones in the areas of Kakabeka Falls, the Sibley Peninsula and Lappe – including parts of Mapleward Road, Dog Lake Road and Onion Lake Road. The company also reported smaller outages in the areas of Neebing, South Gillies, Shebandowan and Upsala.

The utility is predicting power will be restored between noon and 4 p.m.

Around 3,500 Synergy North customers in Thunder Bay also lost power Monday night, but it was back on by morning.

Thunder Bay received around 35 millimetres of rainfall Monday, while areas such as Kakabeka Falls received up to 41 millimetres, according to Sherry Williams, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

School closures, bus cancellations

Winds gusted to 74 kilometres per hour in the Thunder Bay area, while Welcome Island received gusts of up to 95 kilometres per hour.

"That's pretty strong winds, so I can understand why the rain was coming sideways," Williams said.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reported that its resources were stretched thin during the storm as crews responded to calls about downed power lines, trees on power lines, and motor vehicle collisions. Some residents were told to stay safely in their homes away from downed lines until hydro crews could arrive on the scene to correct the damage, acccording to a Fire Rescue news release issued Tuesday morning. The release said the service also received some calls about basement flooding and fire and carbon monoxide alarms going off.

No major injuries were reported.

St. Basil School in White River was closed Tuesday due to a power outage in the community, and the Red Rock school bus to George O'Neill Public School was unable to do its run in the morning because it was stranded by a downed power line.

Lakehead Public Schools reported Gorham and Ware Community Public School was also closed due to an ongoing power outage. Buses were to return students home.