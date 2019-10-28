Man charged after assault at Thunder Bay convenience store

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after an assault at a Thunder Bay convenience store.

Police were called to the Circle K on Waterloo Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday with reports of an assault.

Responding officers learned a male had entered the store, began arguing with the clerk, and then assaulted the clerk with an object described as a metal rod.

Police said the accused then damaged store property before fleeing on foot.

While officers were at the store, another police officer located the suspect nearby. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and three counts of breach of probation.

The accused was due to appear in court on Wednesday.