Thunder Bay store operator fined after employee suffers workplace fall

The operator of a Canadian Tire store in Thunder Bay has been fined $60,000 after a worker fell from a second-storey opening.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development announced the fine, following a guilty plea in a Thunder Bay provincial offences court.

A media release issued by the province said the incident happened in June 2019 at the store on Fort William Road.

An employee was involved in retrieving store merchandise from a storage area when they stepped off a walkway, with one foot through an opening, and down to the ground. The distance from the walkway to the ground was 2.6 metres, according to the news release.

A guardrail should have been in place to protect workers from injury, the news release stated. A ministry inspector had ordered the installation of a guardrail, and the operator complied and developed a procedure for working when it was removed.

The store operator has also been ordered to pay a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.