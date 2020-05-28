Thunder Bay man charged after making purchases with stolen credit card

A 27-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card to make purchases from a business in the city, police said in a written release Thursday.

Officers were called to a business in the 900 block of Memorial Avenue just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with reports of a fraud in progress.

Responding officers learned the accused had made purchases with a stolen credit card, and provided staff with a driver's licence that police said contained a suspected false identity.

The accused was at the business when police arrived, and he was arrested without incident.

The accused has been charged with fraud under $5,000, and using a forged document.

He appeared in court Thursday, and was remanded into custody.